Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Reality Deficiency Syndrome . A condition arising from pathological Belief in manipulative narratives Regarding the state of the world. Symptoms may include (But are not limited to): - Trusting figures with a history of lying - Violent outbursts at factual statements - Delusions of righteousness Care options include: - Elimination of false agendas - Truth exposure therapy - Self-sovereignty empowerment Often occurs in tandem With Stockholm Syndrome.

Reality Deficiency Syndrome ~ A Diagnostic Poem by Tom Shaw

This piece sails closer to satire than poetry for me, but I can still live with calling it a poem. And it certainly should not be taken as medical advice… because why would anyone want to take the advice of a medical system with a vested interest in making people unwell, anyways?

As this piece comes to you, I’m making my final preparations to depart for Serbia in order to take part in Liberpulco. I had a really fun conversation with Catherine Bleish Bonandin, Gareth Icke and Laura all about the most important lessons and approaches we have found for working with children and young people are - and how to make sure they don’t end up suffering from “Reality Deficiency Syndrome”. You can watch the conversation in full below:

Perhaps the lesson that arises most from reflecting on both this conversation and the poem is this: Love, compassion and authenticity are the keys to bring people out of false narratives.

