[Poem] The Sword of Liberty (2026 Edition)
Let today be known amongst the greatest of days:
The one where I said “I don’t need you any more.”
Sovereignty freed from your vice-grip,
And now the scales of justice tip.
It is high time that I reclaimed this life - my life -
And wield The Sword of Liberty within my hand.
With my mighty swing I slice at your wry tendrils;
I hack away at your hideous, gruesome gills.
Your beastliness shall howl no more,
Banished to the tales of folklore.
Let today be known amongst the greatest of days:
The one where I said “I don’t need you any more.”
***
That is the story the children receive
Of the Sword of Liberty’s greatest brawl.
For now this sabre, majestic and grand,
Shimmers in silence upon the back wall.
One day, I'll share the full story with them:
The reason the sword remains unblemished.
For this Sword is but ceremonial.
It never drew blood, even when I wished
So dearly to hack the head of villains
That we said we must hang, draw and quarter.
But the end of war can never arrive
From making a lifespan a bit shorter.
The way that we won was to not fight at all,
For cutting a head just sprouted three more.
So this sword was used to slice at the vines
That kept me reaching the core of my heart.
And, after that, it became obvious:
I build the world I choose to inhabit.
Outside agendas are irrelevant,
For peace is within; I choose to grab it.
The Sword was never swung at any man,
Yet I have still built my home around it.
Family. Love. These things define my realm,
I don’t fight or run from fear; I know it.
The Sword of Liberty (2026 Edition) ~ A Poem by Tom Shaw
Subscribe for more poetry for navigating the uncertainty of change:
I’ve been enjoying revisiting some of my older poems of late - including this one, which I originally wrote for my second book, From A Dying Empire Near You. Seeing an opportunity to be more intentional with the meter and rhythm compared to the first edition, I thought this would be a fitting piece to share with you this week.
If you feel called to, I’d love to see your written creations on the following theme: what is the story you will tell your children about the times we are living in?
Thank you for making time to read this piece. As we head into the summer season, I have more and more live appearances on the horizon. Here’s some of the upcoming places you can find me sharing poetry and linguistic insights in the coming months. Click on each one to find out more:
16th June 2026 ~ The Writing Room, Poole, UK
25th – 28th June 2026 ~ Sounds Beautiful, Wimborne, UK
13th – 16th August 2026 ~ Liberpulco, Apatin, RS (Use code MASTERYOURWORD for a 10% discount!)
28th – 31st August 2026 ~ Into The Wild, Sussex, UK
11th September 2026 ~ Illuminate & Elevate, London, UK
And if you can’t make it to any of these, then I look forward to bringing you more pieces here in the coming weeks.
With gratitude,
Tom
Subscribe for more poetry for navigating the uncertainty of change: