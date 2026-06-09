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Let today be known amongst the greatest of days: The one where I said “I don’t need you any more.” Sovereignty freed from your vice-grip, And now the scales of justice tip. It is high time that I reclaimed this life - my life - And wield The Sword of Liberty within my hand. With my mighty swing I slice at your wry tendrils; I hack away at your hideous, gruesome gills. Your beastliness shall howl no more, Banished to the tales of folklore. Let today be known amongst the greatest of days: The one where I said “I don’t need you any more.” *** That is the story the children receive Of the Sword of Liberty’s greatest brawl. For now this sabre, majestic and grand, Shimmers in silence upon the back wall. One day, I'll share the full story with them: The reason the sword remains unblemished. For this Sword is but ceremonial. It never drew blood, even when I wished So dearly to hack the head of villains That we said we must hang, draw and quarter. But the end of war can never arrive From making a lifespan a bit shorter. The way that we won was to not fight at all, For cutting a head just sprouted three more. So this sword was used to slice at the vines That kept me reaching the core of my heart. And, after that, it became obvious: I build the world I choose to inhabit. Outside agendas are irrelevant, For peace is within; I choose to grab it. The Sword was never swung at any man, Yet I have still built my home around it. Family. Love. These things define my realm, I don’t fight or run from fear; I know it.