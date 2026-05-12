Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

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Mark Spark
5d

.

Eudemonia

What of my life

Is worth such strife

As ignorance is bliss

I'll have to say this

I refuse every measure

Of a simpleton's pleasure

I love life too much

For a short-cut muse crutch

So my happines lies

In good spirit skies

I shall reach for the sun

And see what I've done.

Ahoy good spirits. Ahoy.

mark spark

.

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