Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

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Mark Spark
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Texting Jesus

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Tune in, freedom lovers

Tune in, y'all

Sneak peak of the apocalypse?

Is hope in free fall?

Uncovering the true true

My heart's so vulnerable

Your heart too

Well dirty diapers happen

And we got poop to do

I yelled ICQ ICQ,

Knocked on His web page

Texted DMs

Of great hallelujahs

Into the heavens...

Uh oh agapē love alert

Got sent that God emoji

I couldn't look away

We just gotta love each other

'Cause He wants it that way

Twas news to me

Like "This just in:"

That's what He texted.

It's time to begin.

mark spark

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