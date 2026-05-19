Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

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Rachael's avatar
Rachael
2d

Thank you so much Tom for this piece. Brilliantly said something I too have fallen victim too. We are all here for a reason. And that isn't to be passive! Hope you are well

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Morrigan Johnson's avatar
Morrigan Johnson
2d

"If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought"

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