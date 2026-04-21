Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Spark's avatar
Mark Spark
3d

.

Alienate =?=

No longer close or affectionate?

Tom,

Humans. A strange breed. Not everyone gets siblings, but we can all still decide to see each other as brothers and sisters.

Family. Is that 3 or is that 8 billion?

I want a big family. I am humanity. Relationships matter. They all matter, even if I lose track of names.

If I am to set an example and put my best foot forward, I had better learn to emote agape love and show loving kindness.

Truth is, I need to work on that. I've got work to do for sure. I'm not exactly sure how, but I'm open to suggestions.

My little brother is writing a series of children's books. They are about God's love.

Simple? The books are for adults too. We all know this stuff. We just have been distracted.

Love & Laughter,

mark spark

.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tom Shaw and others
Rebecca Archer's avatar
Rebecca Archer
3d

I love this, Tom. Always remember your own words: “The people who truly want to support my work will find a way to do so that works with my needs as well as theirs.”

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Shaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture