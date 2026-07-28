I've been leading creative workshops and writing sessions for a few years now, where I've helped people use poetry as a tool for exploring their life narratives, beliefs and needs. I developed these because poetry was (and still is) my own tool for exploring and rewriting my life narratives, beliefs and needs.

Having now seen the first student complete Master Your Word, I'm seeing this work was always destined to evolve into targeted one-on-one containers to do this work on more and more foundational levels.

This week, I’ll outline the context behind Master Your Word, and invite you to reclaim poetic sovereignty of your life.

Where We’re At

Feelings of burnout, lack of purpose and overwhelm are not fixed through “better time management”, or simple wellness-fixes. They are symptoms of a broader narrative disconnect. When your mind is cluttered with ideas and metrics that hold no attachment to your core sense of value and worth, your authentic creative spark suffocates.

To take charge of our inner narrative about who we are and what we do is the most powerful pursuit of sovereignty you can make. This inner story informs, shapes and creates our outer realm. When there is disharmony in our internal state, we create and attract further disharmony in the people, relationships, and scenarios that play out around us.

Master Your Word is a private, guided process helps to reorient you with your soul essence. Marrying the principles of poetry therapy with ancient wisdom and modern psychological frameworks, this course uniquely equips you to be able to:

Deconstruct the trials and tribulations you find yourself in.

Reveal and dissolve deep-seated mental and emotional blocks

Close the loop on cycles and chapters of self-sabotage

Who It’s For

For those who carry the weight of vision. When stress turns to burnout, and clarity turns to a creative block, standard strategy isn’t enough – especially for creative-minded high performers. Master Your Word provides emotional refinement for leaders, founders, and elite creatives ready to reclaim their sovereign voice and end the cycle of exhaustion.

We are all creative beings - whether we may see ourselves as “creative” or not. Painting a picture or writing poetry is just as creative as planting a garden, wiring a house, or cooking a meal. Honouring this aptitude we all possess, and the unique flavour of it that we express, can help us in resolving any adverse situation and rough-patch we can never seem to fully break out of.

This is a completely confidential, deeply investigative space designed for high-level individuals to safely go inwards, integrate their fractured parts, and emerge with a renewed, unshakeable creative authority.

The Involvement

The base investment for the course is £1000, encompassing a highly-tailored, adaptive ecosystem of frameworks and practices:

8x Private Sessions (via video) : 2-3 hours of 1-on-1 time, perfectly balancing guided frameworks with space for individual exploration.

Between-Session Integration Practises : Take the insights gained in our sessions and use them to reshape your regular routines

Post-Course Integration : See the progress you have made from the course, and evaluate the need for further, longer-term work

Curated Self-Guided Materials: For those called to do additional inquiry and narrative reworks outside of the prescribed sessions and tasks.

The delivery of the course is highly tailored to each individual’s needs. Specialised adaptations such as week-long in-person intensives, or as a partnership with two people taking the course simultaneously, are available at an additional cost.

Payment plans and opportunities for non-financial reciprocity are available on a case-by-case basis. Working with reciprocity is a system I learnt from my own mentor - David Cordes - who I have engaged in many exchanges of my time at a future date in return for one of his offerings.

Your Turn

Master Your Word is available by invitation and application only.

If you’re ready to realign yourself with your core needs and purpose, and bring an end to your cycles of burnout, stress, and creative blocks, then please complete an application form via my website.

Apply Now

I only work with a small number of individuals at any one time to ensure they have my full, undivided attention. If the signs are there that you are ready for Master Your Word, I will be in touch to arrange an initial exploratory call to ensure we are a good match.

If now is not the time for Master Your Word, the invitation to apply remains open. If you haven’t checked it out already, my free poetry meditation, The Fire Within, is also available whenever you need it:

And, as always, you can expect more writings from me weekly with my latest poems and insights from my own process.

Thank you all for making time to read this piece. I look forward to bringing you more soon.

With gratitude,

Tom