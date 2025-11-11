Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Live life as a balloon. Breathe in words of poets To the vacuums within. Flowing with steady pace, Let soul inflate the space. Expand in the expanse, And stretch your rubber lung. You will not burst too soon. Flowing with steady pace, Take to higher places, Fending off each tempest, Push past all the static; All that’s problematic. Billowing whimsically, Untied from any fear, Let soul inflate the space. Push past all that’s static, Dance freely with the breeze And drift without a map. Live life as a balloon. You will not burst too soon. For now it’s time to rise. So you can soar above All that’s problematic.

Live Life As A Balloon ~ A Poem by Tom Shaw

This is a little more didactic than my usual style, and I still felt compelled to share it with you all this week. It is a piece that I needed to write for myself first and foremost - which is perhaps unsurprising given I am writing this piece at a time of great change and expansion in my own life. I have a forthcoming trip to several countries in the Americas, followed by more time in mainland Europe with people close to me, and looking to bring my poetic insights to more people in the new year through talks, performances, workshops, and specially-tailored offerings.

One of those offerings, which received a “soft launch” during my talk at Liberpulco back in September, is Master Your Word, envisioned as a 1-on-1 offering to help others unlock their inner poet. We use poetry to work through the self-limiting belief systems and stuck narratives we find ourselves experiencing in our lives. It takes some of the best elements of inner work and shadow exploration exercises I have done with world-class mentors, and pairs it with carefully-crafted poetry exercises to re-write the stories of our lives in what I feel is a highly unique and powerful package.

This is now complemented by a monthly writing workshop to support you in your ongoing poetic exploration and practise to give a voice to your soul purpose. The next one will be taking place on Sunday November 30th. If you’d like more details on both of these elements, click the button below:

Begin to Master Your Word

When I originally set out at the end of my time at school to become a dentist, I went forth with the hope I could actually make a meaningful impact on people’s wellbeing. It became clear in the next few years that followed that the institutional health systems were not the place I could accomplish this. With the inner turmoil and darkness I experienced with this realisation, poetry became the healing modality I needed for my own self-emancipation. Knowing the potency of this form of medicine, the fact that I can now share this with others who need it, in a way that honours those original intentions, brings me great sense of joy.

I could not be more proud of what I am able to bring to you with this offering, and I look forward to helping people master their word and master their life - and truly allow them to “soar” like a balloon.

Thank you for continuing to read and support my work. I look forward to bringing you more soon.

With gratitude,

Tom