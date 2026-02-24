Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kat's avatar
Kat
4d

I resonate deeply with this. As someone who felt abandoned by my liberal “community” when Covid hit and all I saw was bad information and control tactics and could not understand how others weren’t seeing this. Almost all family and friends felt differently than I did. Thank goodness my husband and I were on the same page.

That was my first realization that my community was just an echo chamber. So I hopped onto other “truther” communities, where like you, I saw some truth it also calls to leave my other communities that I had once belonged to. For me, if friends and family kept an open mind, loved me regardless and respected my freedom and my choices, they were standing in integrity and were people I wanted in my life, despite our vastly differing perspectives on the current global situation.

I have come to realize that my community is a hodgepodge of people I love and respect in my life and who feel the same about me. Though I still might feel some shock at some peoples inability to see outside their own echo chambers, and have my own thoughts about our current state if things, I am grateful for the shake up that made me release the idea of a tribe “out there “ and instead embrace the one I have built through life, love and definitely sweat and tears.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Shaw
DoinTheBestWeCan's avatar
DoinTheBestWeCan
2d

I wondered whether it was just me. I can't be fake, can't even try to be fake! I've always followed the tenets of my heart and said what it said. Subsequently, I don't have any close friends. When I played pro music many years ago the people in the bands I was in were inseparable. That is, until the band broke up for whatever reason(s). Other than that, I have spent the better part of my life searching almost desperately for "My Tribe," to no avail.

I am grateful that integrity and anchoring in my truth are this strong in me. But it is lonely not having friends who share my vision or appreciate my gifts. Drumming is what my heart calls me to do, all the time now. Thankfully my three cats like it, doing cha-chas with all 4s and singing meows here and there. But honestly, I miss people connections. I lost my whole family and any remaining friends during the plandemic--3-foot white blood clots, heart attacks, strokes. I wish I had a nickel for every "You're a selfish fuck for not getting the shots or wearing face diapers." I'd be wealthy at least...

I really enjoyed this piece, so thanks for sharing it on Solari. (Leslee)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Shaw
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Shaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture