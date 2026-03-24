Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Spark's avatar
Mark Spark
1d

.

Hi Tom

Many of my family, extended family (huge), and face-to-face friends live with TV sit-com kabuki theatre as if it was a literal insight into reality.

You know those psyop cia guys you witnessed were professionally trained by your mi6 peeps... 'cause our brit/amer relationship is so "special."

What, me worry?

I am of the "no virus" camp. (See Mark Bailey's book, "A Farewell to Virology" for details.) A few friends agree but most of them are in the closet about it.

Whatever.

Most of my peeps are re-traumatized with every TV show portraying WHO, CDC, or viral outbreak references.

Brain entrainment.

It's a real female dog.

Maybe instead of trying some magic words and snapping our fingers we can just decorate our war zones with laundry, write poetry, and make jokes.

No woe for me.

I've come to a firm belief that relationships are the highest priority:

With God.

With family.

With friends.

With villains.

With agape love.

Toodles.

Imma poet

Tho I didn't know it

My feet really show it

They're such Longfellows,

-mark spark

PS

I love myself

I think I'm grand

I go to the movies and

Hold my hand

I put my arm around my waist

When I get fresh

I slap my face

.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Shaw
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Shaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture