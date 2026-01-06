Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Give me the strength to walk away And not be consumed by raging. Let my sense of inner calm stay. Should a hooligan come my way, Both his eyes and his fists blazing, Give me the strength to walk away. The storm is only kept at bay When the ground can take my lightning. Let my sense of inner calm stay. For should the wires within me fray, It will only leave me flaming. Give me the strength to walk away. As I go, dwell not on the grey And thus succumb to self-hating. Let my sense of inner calm stay. No matter what foul words they say, Let love command how you are living. Give me the strength to walk away. Let my sense of inner calm stay.

Immotus ~ A Villanelle by Tom Shaw

During the summer, I took on some charity work to run hybrid social-educational sessions to integrate unaccompanied teenagers arriving as asylum seekers to the UK. Given that where I was based - Bournemouth - is currently a hotspot for tensions surroundings migration to the UK, I thought it would be a great insight into what’s actually happening with migrants coming to the UK, rather than just relying on social media or third-hand information to ascertain what was happening. I’m also not the type who believes that going out to a rally from either pro- or anti-migration standpoints is going to make much difference. I’d much rather do what I can that’s in my immediate sphere of control. We have a bunch of migrants who are already here, and I have an opportunity to be a good influence on them, regardless of how long they stay or what ends up happening to them.

I do believe the UK Government is allowing this neglect of its border controls to happen in order to deliberately destabilise communities, knowing it’ll rile up tensions between the native population and those arriving to this country (and give an excuse to bring in something like Digital ID). While there are integration efforts happening from charities - like the one I chose to work with - it’s being deliberately left to ineffective local councils to pick up the pieces themselves whenever a wave of migrants is dumped on them by central government (often with very little warning that it’s about to happen).

Is there an attitude that someone will be there to pick up the pieces and make everything okay for these migrants if they cause a problem - more so than the native English who intend on causing trouble? To some degree, yes, and I have seen this in some of the people I have worked with. However, the majority of the teenagers I have worked with over summer are genuinely passionate about making a new life for themselves in the UK and integrating with society. They get enrolled in the local college, many of them studying practical skills like mechanics or engineering, or take on work in local restaurants. I don’t blame them for picking the country that will give them the easiest start given their circumstances. Perhaps I’m also not seeing the “worst offenders”, given that these sessions are completely optional for the young people I work with to attend, and those uninterested in becoming a part of the existing community in Bournemouth are perhaps unlikely to attend.

That brings me to this week’s poem, which I originally wrote in a shorter form and then recited during one of our integration sessions, before adding two extra stanzas to make it a full villanelle. The title, “Immotus”, comes from Latin, meaning “unmovable”. It’s also a small nod to W.E. Henley’s poem “Invictus”, which inspired some of the sentiments and tone of this piece.

As to the original creation of the poem, we were doing a workshop on conflict resolution, including techniques and language to help diffuse tense situations and help remain calm in the face of disagreements. I took some of the suggestions that were shared in the group and turned it into this poem, which I was happy resonated with the participants and helped sum-up the session in a really clear way, even with the highly varying levels of English competency within the group.

This experience really cemented the universal value of poetry to me - even when it’s not in a language I may fully understand. It’s why I still find great value in listening to and reading poetry recited in other languages whenever I get the chance. As I speak about in some of my talks, much of poetry’s power comes from the frequency, rhythms and patterns that we imbibe into it during our delivery. Poetry puts its “spell” on us when we “spell” it out. Each of us brings our own frequency and delivery style into the world, which means that each of us has something to bring into this world from our inner realm and our highest selves that only we can. In my experience, reading poetry aloud that we have written is the most potent vehicle for this. Poetry writing and reading harmonises the meaning-making through language with the physical, embodied component of our existence, all in the presence of other souls.

There is a poet in all of us that needs to be heard… and poetry is also an art and skill that takes practise and time to develop.

