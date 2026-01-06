Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susie Heidner's avatar
Susie Heidner
3d

Thank you, Tom. You’re a treat! I value your writings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tom Shaw and others
Michelle Leduc Catlin's avatar
Michelle Leduc Catlin
3d

Thank you for your commitment to avoiding sides, but instead exploring with an open mind and heart. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Shaw
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Shaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture