Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Ice cream? Breakfast? So they say. Everything is strange today. Common sense has gone astray, Fads and whims are here to stay. Hopefully there is a way To keep our demise at bay... But the future looks so grey; Melted ice cream on a tray. Melted ice cream down the shirt of the boy, his sister's skirt; Thought he'd make the cone invert, Now it lies there, in the dirt. Yet, they do not seem so hurt At the loss of their dessert. Laughter comes out as a blurt. "Let's go play!" the kids exert.

Those of you who have read my second book, From A Dying Empire Near You, may recognise the first half of this poem. I’ve read it live a handful of times, too. On my recent revisit to this piece, however, it occurred to me the story I could tell through this piece was not yet complete.

A theme of my one-on-one poetry facilitation with Master Your Word is reconnecting to the past versions of ourselves, bringing through the creativity and sense of wonder that has been lost through the adverse experiences we acquire through life. It’s that creativity that is innate to us that allows us to make an impact in the world regardless of our circumstances.

It’s also that creativity that allows us to create solutions to the challenges we face, and not be subservient to the degrading control narratives of others. Why else would there be such a push to capture the minds of children and destroy their innocence?

It is the future generations that are there to solve the problems that we cannot in our lifetime - and yet, they cannot be forced into solving those problems by our definitions of what they detail. By the very fact of their existence, they are here to find a path that is different to the one we have walked, so that they can gain a different insight to what we have been able to find.

This is where the mentor comes in to play: the mentor is there to hold space for that inquiry, and to show what tools might be useful in finding that path. They are absolutely necessary, too. Elephants tribes in which the elders are killed will see the young cannibalise each other as they struggle to come to terms with the nature of their existence and the nature of being embodied as a biological organism. The entire social order breaks down. Is it any surprise, therefore, that a lack of adult role models in families (or otherwise) correlates so strongly with rises in antisocial behaviour?

This is a strong reason why I bring my offerings into spaces focused around youth, including both Over To The Youth and, more recently, Solari’s Young Builders. For many reasons, I am uniquely suited for it: my own age of 25 and the generational bridge that offers, my craft of words to bring forth our soul purpose, and the ability for my own presence and process of self-emancipation to catalyse the development of others - something that became apparent during my time in Costa Rica.

Then there is the ripple effect of me powering-up everyone that I work with one-on-one, whether 18 or 80 years of age. By giving them the tools they need to transform their low-energy emotional states into highly-resonant stories for success for themselves and the other people in their lives.

If you’d like that to be true for you as well, then check out my poetic meditation, The Fire Within, as a starting point:

Then, the future might not look so grey to you either.

