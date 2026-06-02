Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

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Morrigan Johnson's avatar
Morrigan Johnson
1d

I am pretty melancholy and pessimistic about the arts. It is because I've been burnt by the true soullessness of our current society. My nation is quite fat and ugly too. I would wish violence on my local creatives, but choosing recluse is a healthier choice.

I support you, though you are a bit too optimistic for me. Are you citing Watership Down? Everyone dies, Tom. You aren't exactly local either!

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Mark Spark's avatar
Mark Spark
1d

.

Tom, Mr. Shaw,

Sir Tom,

My Little Local Literary Club

Nowadays I see schooling (compulsory, public) as the polar opposite of education (classical trivium, self education).

While my two daughters, my wife, and I were busy, as a new family, schooling and getting schooled, I rarely paid any attention to possible differences between good schooling (which these days is akin to flea training) and good education (the development of active literacies, critical thinking, reading between the lines, while plunging into deep ideas).

I maybe get credit for encouraging my two daughters to be BFFs, for sure. But it was by dumb luck that they happened to help each other invent secret languages and critical thinking and deep insights into themselves and human nature.

I say it was dumb luck because I realized how tiny my attention span was when one of them would patiently try to read a Stephen King novel to me.

Instead of sitting at the edge of my seat, I would start to nod off. That's also why I would say they read to me *patiently.*

They educated themselves despite all the schooling going on around them. So yeah, dumb luck. It's kinda hard to explain how they are generally better people and more intelligent than me. What. Genetics?? Nuh-uh.

mark spark

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