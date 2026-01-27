I used to listen to a lot of podcasts between 2020 and 2024. I began with the likes of Jordan Peterson, Triggernometry and Joe Rogan before moving on to the likes of Jerm Warfare, Aubrey Marcus and Doc Malik - as well as a scattering of episodes from elsewhere. This was absolutely necessary for me in coming to terms with just how much I had been led to believe from the conventional educational and media systems was correct. I certainly wouldn’t be here writing to you if that hadn’t happened to me, and I’ve been fortunate to listen to some phenomenal episodes from all of those mentioned above.

Throughout 2025, however, the time I made for podcasts significantly decreased. While I still occasionally check-in to see what some of those podcasts are exploring, I find I’m now only listening to episodes if I’m researching a very specific topic for more info (such as Joel Rafidi and Yerasimos Stilianessis conversations with Dani Katz around language):

I’d come to the point where I was too saturated with (admittedly, really useful!) information to effectively take any more on. This coincided with a lot of inner work that helped me trust in my own abilities and in the universe, dissolving my “need to know” that characterised many parts of my life before then. I trust that new information will find me at exactly the time I need it to, which has brought a much greater sense of calm and control to my life in the face of fearmongering narratives that I may come across in others or in the places I go.

Now I suspect that others are coming to the same conclusion - and for good reason. For the past few years, a lot of people have been in a huge learning process like me. Now, I believe we are being called to create something with that information.

My Internet Presence

The first element to this act of creation is clearing and setting the space for something new to emerge - something that Emma Garrard was great at exploring in the Non-Conformist Series I hosted.

For me, has tied in to my changing relationship with social media. I feel called stop taking in so much information to begin with, and work with what I already have. As I explained in my reflections a few weeks ago, I am uncomfortable with engaging with algorithm-based social media where I and others have to fight through social propaganda and AI-generated clickbait in order to connect with meaningful content. There are platforms and means of connecting that simply do not require giving energy and data to that. I also wish not to support any platforms engaged in social engineering or data harvesting.

There is so much value in connecting with people outside of the noise of the asynchronous, algorithmic public internet. I connect with many souls through being in the physical, or in live video calls, and through others referring and reaching my work on their own accord. This is more successful and nourishing for me, and also provides more opportunities for me to engage in poetry for my own self-reflective process.

It’s right for me to say that live spaces are my social media - primarily physical, and secondarily live calls. It’s why I’m excited to be a part of upcoming events like Anarchapulco, PORTAL, Confluence and Sounds Beautiful amongst many other events.

To this effect, I’m deleting all my other social media platforms. I’m pretty sure my reach is being throttled on those platforms anyways, and my ability to reach new people is limited. If anyone wants to find my work - and be a part of my work - they can come here and to my website.

Collaboration, Not Competition

For my podcast appearance a year ago with Matt Presti, we decided to prepare a piece of writing each specifically for our conversation, with my contribution being Growing Pains. Doing this exercise specifically allowed me to bring completely fresh insights about myself and the world around me into my conversation with Matt, which is still why it is one of my favourite appearances I’ve done to date.

This was the breakthrough moment for me: I realised that very few people are actively showcasing the process of creativity live for other people to see and be inspired by. Almost all podcasts and shows are purely informational and do not require the generation of anything “new” as part of the conversation. Doing this kind of writing exercise as part of the show, however, adds a whole new depth to the experience. Here we see a pathway on how to generate and shape the world around us through our words and ideas. This is what is needed now - and why I want to bring this to more podcasts that are already out there so that others can see the power of this exercise.

I originally planned to launch my own podcast series - but I realise it is far more impactful to provide that opportunity to the existing podcasts and shows already out there. I don’t need to flood the internet with more noise of my own noise when there is far more power in me contributing to another’s symphony - and, in doing so, it also creates a space through my own communication channels for us to have quiet reflection.

If there’s a podcast you listen to that you’d love to see me on, send me an email using the button below:

Connect With Me

The Abuse of Silence

I am seeing more and more that my role as a poet is to create opportunities for silence - which might seem like a contradiction on the surface. How can someone who works with words see their goal as creating silence?

Silence from a place of fear - such as failing to challenge the overstepping of a boundary or an immoral imposition on people’s lives - weakens our spirit. But, turn the leash the right way round, and silence is a superpower - where it is consciously held in order to allow the transmutation of the stories and ideas we carry into something more beautiful. It creates space for the words that precede and succeed it to land as they need to, giving the words that we do say their power.

The over-explaining of our reasons and actions is also a negligence of the power of silence. If I need to do something to ensure a basic need of mine is met, I don’t need to over-explain all my reasons and rationalisations for a fear of being misunderstood by others. The silence is the justification for my decision.

Now, let’s look at poetry:

It uses carefully-selected words and phrases to create clear imagery, without over-explaining itself

It carefully considers pauses to create space for different lines, rhymes and other techniques to fully land

It invites us into a sense-making process where the words inspire us towards our highest sense of self, without explicitly defining what that might mean for us.

In its essence, I am using words as a tool to create space for silence to be this superpower - both for myself, and for everyone who experiences my work. I’m still in the learning curve of what this means for me - and I look forward to reaping the benefits that exploration brings me.

Hopefully, it inspires you to do the same with your words too.

With gratitude,

Tom