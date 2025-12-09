Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Artemis Rose Archer's avatar
Artemis Rose Archer
1d

I love that these are inspired by your adventures foraging. Beautiful vision for your book too x

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Shaw
Douglas L. Peck's avatar
Douglas L. Peck
2d

Beautiful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Shaw
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tom Shaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture