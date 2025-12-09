For those unfamiliar with my earlier endeavours, I occasionally like to share haikus inspired by some of the flora I forage throughout the year. A full immersion in nature is non-negotiable for me in order to keep a sense of sanity and a reminder that the universe will provide for us if we let it. Foraging absolutely helps me to foster that connection.

And with that, let’s see the new entries I have for this instalment of Haikus of a Forager.

Sea Beet

Sprouting from seafoam, Life emerges on the loam Borders of the beach.

Sea beet has been a late discovery for me, but one that has changed my life immensely. Having been based on the south coast of the UK for much of this year, I have been surrounded by an abundant supply of sea beet, which I have thoroughly enjoyed steaming and serving alongside fish. I find the taste and texture of this to be far superior to commercially-bred spinach; slightly saltier and with a good bite.

Clover Flower

You’re in for some luck: For this is shamrock-bottom Where you can grow up.

This is one introduced to me by

as we spent time in the Peak District in the UK before heading to the second Better Way Conference. While our experience was limited to simply using the flowers with salad, all parts of the plant are edible and can be used in a wide variety of ways.

Wild Fennel

Out of the wastelands, The fennel finds its foothold And I find its fronds.

This has been another favourite of mine this year, which I have found to be in ready supply around me alongside sea beet. In particular, I’ve made good use of the fronds as seasoning in all sorts of dishes. Seeds and stems are still on my list to use, though, on the basis I can find enough of them to be worth foraging, and on finding inventive recipes that I’ll actually enjoy eating.

Honeysuckle

White, or rose, or gold- Flower prized by the insect gods: Sweeten my tastebuds.

Admittedly, my use of honeysuckle hasn’t reached beyond an ingredient to infuse into my water. And yes, it tastes great. In future I’d like to see what making a proper honeysuckle syrup as both a medicinal remedy (it has a long history in Chinese medicine for flu-like symptoms and sore throats) and for when I feel a cocktail night coming on.

Wild Cherry

Most never linger Longer than blossom season. They miss out on fruit.

Finding wild cherries that I can reach from ground height (or that it’s been safe enough for me to climb a tree solo to reach them!) has been a challenge - but I have been able to get the odd handful here and there which has kept me going on my foraging walks. As fruits go, I really do think cherries are highly underrated in terms of flavour. I’ve also had people close to me attest that cherries have been a life-saver for them in managing gout naturally. So lots of reasons to look out for wild cherries when foraging!

Birch Polypore

When I am wounded, I make room for this mushroom. Holding it, I heal.

Chaga is very difficult to find anywhere south of Scotland in the UK, and I have only ever seen chaga in the wild in one of my visits to Canada - and even then, it was too high up to reach. What I have been able to find plenty of, however, is birch polypore, a mushroom which is far more common and contains many of the same nutrients and anti-cancer compounds that chaga does. As such, I’ll generally cut it into small, thin pieces and dehydrate them in the oven in order to use in tea or mushroom stock. For a non-culinary use, they have also been used traditionally as plasters to help stop bleeds, as many of the compounds in birch polypores encourage blood clots to form locally. I have thankfully never needed to use them for this purpose to date, but it comforts me to know the option is still there if I am out in the wild and have an injury to attend to.

Lemon Balm

Soothing lonely souls: Bees never leave the gardens Where this plant shall grow.

The basis for the haiku comes from the fact that Tudor botanists considered lemon balm to be an essential plant in attracting bees to the garden - something I only discovered when looking for more inspiration for this haiku.

As to my experiences with foraging it, while I have sourced some of my lemon balm from the wild this year for use in tea, the vast majority of it has actually come from my grandparent’s garden, where it is considered a “weed”. It’s certainly no weed for me and has helped to flavour many a drink that I’ve had both hot and cold.

Lavender

When I smell purple, Gravity loses its hold And I float beyond.

I borrowed the second line of this haiku from “Lavender” by Two Door Cinema Club - a favourite childhood band of mine. My own relationship with lavender began in using lavender essential oil to aid my sleep. I then progressed to adding it - and other kinds of wild heather - into teas, including in combination with the aforementioned lemon balm.

