This podcast was originally published via Over To The Youth on 13th November 2023. It is re-uploaded here for your viewing pleasure.

In this video, Tom is joined by fellow OTTY member and freelance filmmaker Harvey Page. They discuss the success of Clarkson's Farm, the direction that the film industry has moved in, and how we can be conditioned by the films we watch.

You can find Over To The Youth at overtotheyouth.com