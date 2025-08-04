Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
1d

Original Bladerunner , still my favourite film ever. I love Pulp Fiction, but haven’t seen Coda yet. Thanks for the recommendation Tom .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Tom Shaw
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture