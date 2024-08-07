I wanted to give documentaries their own category of “Thing That Changed My Life”, both because it gives me more opportunities to talk about films I like, but also because they really are their own kind of art form. With the number of documentaries that have inspired me over the years, consider this just a small slice of some of the most impactful.

BONUS: Art-Pocalypse

Clouds Are Not Spheres

Fractal geometry is incredible — and beautiful. My introduction to fractals came at a time when I was really trying to make sense of my place and purpose in the world, and Mandelbrot’s work gave me a gateway into developing appreciation for a higher-order design and consciousness.

“Clouds Are Not Spheres” is just one of the many documentaries that chronicles just how ground-breaking fractal geometry can be in understanding the design of nature. For those interested in more mathematical and scientific models of understanding the universe, this is definitely worth a watch.

More on "Clouds Are Not Spheres"

Deadly Dust

I previously referenced this documentary for

when evidence arose that British Forces were providing Ukraine with depleted uranium weapons.

The documentary that I linked to in the piece, “Deadly Dust”, is an undeniable demonstration of just how brutal war and the military-industrial complex has become. It is a gut-wrenching watch on how depleted uranium weapons cause untold health horrors for the families and their offspring who have to pick up the pieces of their war-torn communities long after the fighting has stopped. Horrific, but an absolutely vital watch.

Watch "Deadly Dust"

Fantastic Fungi

There have been many, many, films on mushrooms and their incredible role in the natural world. I picked this one simply because it’s the one I’m most familiar with, and the one which provides a great overview on them.

I have a multi-faceted love for mushrooms. Their symbiotic roles with other plants and their ability to recycle organic matter are just two of the things that help me to realise the wisdom of mother nature and of Gaia. Plus, some of them taste pretty good,

More on "Fantastic Fungi"

Never Again Is Now Global

When a Holocaust survivor says that there are scary parallels between what she experienced in Nazi Germany and what is currently happening in society, it’s generally wise to pay attention.

Over a multi-part series, Vera Sharav systematically breaks down all the ways that the Covid jab mandates followed the same playbook that was used in Nazi Germany to side the population against the Jews. The parallels are frightening, but absolutely worth highlighting.

You can watch the full series for free over on CHD.TV :

Watch "Never Again Is Now Global"

Princes of The Yen

This was the film that really taught me about the tyranny that private central banks can impose on countries and how they can subvert governmental decision-making through monetary policy. Richard Werner’s book - detailing his discoveries and analysis of the Japanese economic crash of the 90s while he was a visiting researcher at the Bank of Japan - has been adapted into a well-paced and well-explained documentary by Michael Oswald. It recounts how Western governments, who were unfavourable to some of the political decisions being made by Japanese leaders, used their influence in the Bank of Japan to deliberately engineer an economic crash and pin the blame on the government, in the hopes it would force the leaders to resign. In a time when central banks are looking to level-up their societal influence through the rollout of CBDCs, this film serves as a great warning on why they ought never to be allowed to do such a thing.

More on "Princes of the Yen"

Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion

There are a couple of documentaries about the Covid narrative on this list, but this was the one that hit me the hardest. In particular, it sees a number of interviews of individuals whose lives have been turned upside-down by adverse reactions to the Covid jabs as well as the doctors and scientist trying to raise the alarm on the issue.

This, for me, is the film that dispels any notion that people claiming harms of the Covid jabs are simply “granny killers” or conspiracy theorists. These are people who’ve had themselves or their loved ones suffer immensely, or even die. It’s a tough watch, but an incredibly important one.

You can watch the full film direct from Oracle Films for free on Rumble.

More on "Safe and Effective"

The Great Taking

“Princes of the Yen” shows how central banks are able to subvert non-Western nation states. But how are central banks able to manipulate Western societies?

This is the question David Webb explores in re-telling his experience in banking and how he discovered the true power that central banks have in creating completely absurd debt-based programs and being shielded from any of the consequences - by stealing from ordinary people. I consider this film essential viewing for anyone hoping to understand the extent of financial enslavement going on in the Western world currently.

Ukraine On Fire

Oliver Stone has made a number of well-regarded films during his career, but I’m including this one as it is by far one of the best take-downs I have seen of the Ukrainian government being some sort of angel and beacon of democracy. But, it is also a story of how far Western powers are willing to go to create regime changes that favour their geopolitical interests. I certainly don’t believe Putin is some kind of saviour either, but it at least goes to show that the situation is far more nuanced than most media likes to portray. I only hope we stop bankrolling more bloodshed in Ukraine sooner rather than later.

More on "Ukraine On Fire"

Who Killed Bitcoin?

When it first launched, Bitcoin showed immense promise in being able to undermine the ability of central banks to subvert the value of people’s money - something another film in this list, Princes of the Yen, highlights beautifully. However, the original Bitcoin project - BTC - has since been hijacked by all sorts of global entities that have compromised the system. This is the documentary that exposes it.

BTC is not “freedom money”. I would argue, however, that BCH, which maintains its harmony with the original whitepaper image, is. And, there is a part 2 to this documentary on how the idea of Bitcoin can be saved in service of humanity, and not to enslave it.

Wormwood

Wormwood is perhaps the most genre-bending item on this list, blending documentary segments with biopic-level re-enactments with top-level actors. But it is still a documentary, and an incredibly important one on the gloomy world of MK-Ultra, and the CIA’s experiments in using LSD as a tool for mind control.

There’s only so far that a Hollywood production is going to go at truly uncovering just how far MK-Ultra goes, because the whole of Hollywood and the entertainment industry would implicate itself as complicit in the CIA’s schemes. But it’s certainly a good, well-paced introduction to the subject.

More on "Wormwood"

BONUS: Art-Pocalypse

I’ve put this as a bonus because, technically, this is a recording of a stage show performed by cartoonist Bob Moran recounting his experiences being a prominent critic of the Covid narrative. Whether it technically classifies as a documentary or not I’m not sure, but it was so impactful on me that it needed mentioning in this piece.

Bob made a name for himself by being ruthless in his criticisms of Covid policies and Covid culture as lockdowns hit the UK - something he simply saw as his job being a satirical cartoonist for The Telegraph. His subsequent firing and cancellation by the industry, however, was not enough to stop him drawing, and he came to realise there was something far more important he could offer society through drawing cartoons as he knew best - and that no self-censoring could happen if he was to truly be successful.

And successful he has been.

You can use the button below to watch the full show for free, directly from the Art-Pocalypse official website:

Watch "Art-Pocalypse"

