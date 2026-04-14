Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

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Mark Spark's avatar
Mark Spark
13h

.

Hey Tom,

Short answer: YES!!

Got dreams?

Such human humans are my tribe, my family,

my kin.

Ideas galore swim

in my silly soggy brain,

where to begin?

Feelin' sheepy

Not so sleepy

Got new stuff

Off the cuff

Make it better

Deserts wetter

Not just greener

Also cleaner

In good taste

Make no waste

Put a fish

On your dish

Salton Sea

Pollution free

Dream I may

Just that way

It's not cheap

But good for sheep.

Thanks Tom.

More please.

mark spark

.

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