Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

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Mark Spark's avatar
Mark Spark
4d

.

O boo boo

I'm not a bot

I'm not a bot

I'm not I'm not

I'm not I'm not

Izzit kinda funny

Izzit kinda funny

Itsnot itsnot

Greedy and Scardy

Scardy and Greedy

Gonna rot gonna rot

Big mess hot

Big mess hot

My bad my bad

Fix it now tot,

Fixin's all I got

Fix it on my yacht

Tie it in a knot

and

Think another thought

Keep it taught

Keep it taught

mark spark

.

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EssHaitch's avatar
EssHaitch
4d

Enshittification…… love that.

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