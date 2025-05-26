This piece is part of my ongoing translation of the novel of Thea von Harbou’s “Metropolis”. If you’d like to find out more about the project, check out the essay below:

Maria invites Freder to become The Mediator. Taken from the film version of ‘Metropolis’.

"Freder?" said the soft Madonna-voice.

"Yes, beloved! Speak to me!"

"Where are we?"

"In the cathedral."

"Is it daytime or nighttime?"

"It’s daytime."

"Wasn't your father here with us, just now?"

"Yes, beloved."

"His hand was on my hair?"

"You felt it?"

"Oh Freder, to me it was as though, while your father was standing here, I heard a spring rushing within a rock. A spring with salt-heavy water and red with blood. But I knew too: when the spring is strong enough that it can break through the rock, then it will be sweeter than dew and whiter than light."

"Be blessed for your belief, Maria."

She smiled. She fell silent.

"Why don't you open your eyes for me, beloved?" asked Freder's longing mouth.

"I see," she answered. "I see, Freder. I see a city, standing in the light."

"Shall I build it?"

"No, Freder. Not you. Your father."

"My father?"

"Yes."

"Previously, Maria, this tone of love was not in your voice when you spoke of my father."

"Since then much has happened, Freder. Since then a spring within a rock has come to life, heavy with tears and red with blood. Since then, Joh Fredersen's hair has turned snow-white from deadly fear for his son. Since then, those who I called my brothers have sinned through excessive suffering. Since then, Joh Fredersen has become full of suffering through excessive guilt. Will you not allow them both, Freder—your father as well as my brothers—to pay for their sin, to atone and become reconciled?"

"Yes, Maria."

"Will you help them, you mediator?"

"Yes, Maria."

She opened her eyes and turned the gentle wonder of their blue towards him. Bent low over her, he saw, in pious astonishment, how, reflected in her affectionate Madonna-eyes, the colourful heavenly kingdom of saintly legends, which looked down upon her from out the narrow, lofty church-windows.

Involuntarily, he raised his eyes to become aware, only now for the first time, to where he’d brought the girl he loved.

"God is looking at us!" he whispered, gathering her up to his heart with loving arms. "God is smiling to us, Maria."

"Amen," said the girl at his heart.