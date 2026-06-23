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I broke the law of gravity today, So that I could soar high into the sky. The physics cops spotted me right away And so they gave chase in their police plane. They had to cuff me with an iron weight To keep me on the ground during my trial. Sentenced to two years as a jail inmate; My “disregard for science” was “reckless.” While I was there I was made to write lines, That whatever goes up must then come down . But then I switched ‘down’ with ‘up’ a few times: I started floating and made to escape— I broke the law of gravity with glee, Ending in solitary confinement, Bouncing off the padded walls endlessly. Even in my sleep I would not settle. As part of my rehabilitation I was made to read some Isaac Newton. Pretending I agreed with his causation, Head in the clouds while my body was not. Although I had finished serving my term, I still felt inertia while on parole. Community service involved a firm Who put me to work on an orchard field. One day an apple fell into the shade, Even though it was not yet ripe enough. So sneakily I put it back—it stayed. I broke the law of gravity again. Another man snitched about my actions. Back behind bars, I considered what would Avoid any opposite reactions. I began to put a plan in motion. I signed up for a class on metalwork. Going non-stop ‘til I showcased my piece. At first, they thought the boots were just a quirk, Until I pressed the phoney on-button… I broke the law of gravity for them. I’m applauded for my service to man. I’m released early, for they can’t condemn My gift of anti-gravity footwear. I continued to work on my design, Until they look just like a normal shoe. And now I receive not even a fine Whenever my feet lift off of the ground...