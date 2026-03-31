Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

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Mark Spark
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My Own Planet

Of single digit age

Emerging.

From my happy hermit dark clubhouse under the

kitchen sink

I'd venture out in the New Jersey burbs to the twenty-foot deep artificial valley between the never-ending rows of cookie cutter houses.

Trees grew there, no house in sight, going down the creek.

Squatting near a storm drain creek which ran in concrete tubes under some streets.

Equipped with a stick or hammer,

I investigate the jagged insides of smooth rocks.

Rock guts are interesting.

Some life forms like minnows, maybe a distant squirrel rightfully skiddish.

Maybe a salamander, he needs wetness and slime.

I could easily kill him, but I don't.

Scientists should be curious and merciful.

Study of rocks.

Study of life.

Study of stars later.

One might be a sun, who knows?

It might be a good idea to report back to my home planet, it's getting dark, dinner time.

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