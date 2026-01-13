Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

Mark Spark
6h

Tom,

Well done. What a relief to have come through this trial.

I look forward to a rebirth of poetry. More free, deeper, brighter, more beautiful, truer.

You, your friends, guides, angels, mentors, God's gifts all.

"Imagine a month of Sundays..."

The gift you are...

Have a listen.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=nXfwbQ8MTv8

mark spark

Jim Johnson
6h

As a professed Christian I am not at all surprised that Jesus Christ cast the demon out. That is what He spent a good part of his earthly ministry doing.

My experience also tells me that an encounter with Jesus Christ is usually part of a call to a deeper relationship with God.

