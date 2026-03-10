It is easy to walk the familiar path in our lives over and over again. We become accustomed to the waymarkers of our beliefs, our thoughts, and of the story we feel we are living and breathing.

It is not wrong that we have walked this path for so long. Perhaps this path has brought us close to where we feel we need to be.

But maybe we’re feeling the stagnation in “going through the motions” of that path over and over again. Perhaps we know that path is not serving us - not taking us to where we need to be - and yet we are compelled to go the “safer” way regardless.

There are times when we are called to stop and observe our surroundings. In doing so, we find a new way through the bracken of our lives, and take the first steps into a more present, more authentic, and more true way of being.

This piece is the first movement in a powerful new poetic meditation, A Walk In The Woods. I offer it as a standalone piece here to begin helping you find where you are on your journey through life, and to sense where another path may be waiting.

Further Into The Woods

For some, this segment may be all that is needed.

Some of you will feel called to step beyond this initial threshold and see what lies at the end of this path you did not know was open, or that you have been neglecting for too long.

If this is you, I will be hosting a unique, sacred circle on Saturday 28th March at 3.30pm UTC+0 for exactly this purpose. In this intimate session, we will:

Experience the meditation in full, including a second movement not shared today

Engage in an integrative writing session to help communicate our experience with this new path

Exchange our writings and experiences with other participants, helping each of us find the navigational language we need to continue on this new path beyond the circle.

This holistic experience can only be offered live and in real time. Full presence is essential, and the group’s small size (maximum 12 participants) ensures a secure, safe and nourishing container. No recording will be made, but an audio version of the meditation portion is available as part of the Poetic Realignment Bundle - which all attendees will receive to support ongoing integration of the material we explore in the session.

All this is provided at an exchange of £40 per person. Use the button below to book a place,

Take A Walk In The Woods

You can also email me at contact@tom-shaw.uk if you would like to offer a non-financial exchange of equivalent value.

If you’ve been longing for a quieter space to reflect and reconnect with your inner voice, you’re very welcome in this circle.

A Complementary Experience

If you aren’t able to be at the live circle, I invite you to listen to my freely-available poetic meditation, The Fire Within. This experience offers something different to A Walk In The Woods: an opportunity to visit and release a past experience in your life that still burns away in the back of your mind. It is also a great companion to A Walk In The Woods, and would serve those who need something additional to feel confident committing to the live circle.

Thank you for making time for this meditation. Even if the invitation to go deeper is not right for you at this time, I look forward to bringing you more soon.

With gratitude,

Tom