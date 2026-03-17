Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

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Mark Spark's avatar
Mark Spark
8h

.

OK Tom,

You're crazy, obviously, but somehow your creative reasoning is extraordinarily healthy because of it.

It's like saying the sky is cracked. That's how the light gets in.

Enclosed please find an even crazier word from the perspective of renaissance mentality, Friedrich Schiller, et al. Friedrich may well be considered a genius and simultaneously a crazy person, and I think that makes the point. Genius level creative reasoning must consider the "crazy" fringe stuff.

https://risingtidefoundation.substack.com/p/towards-a-culture-of-genius?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1tuvbq

BTW

I'm not a credible philosopher, I'm an incredible philosopher.

Love & Laughter,

mark spark

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