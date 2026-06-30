Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

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Morrigan Johnson
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Lovely, Tom. To be “implanted a principle”. That principle of freedom and imagination.

I think for those of us who are realists above ground, and idealists underground, we may go our whole lives navigating slavery without much meaning. The relationship to the facts, you know about human nature or slavery, it doesn’t have to be so black and white. I think it is just a wisp of empathy and imagination sprung up from the fact that gives way to change. Beautiful piece.

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