My revised translation of Metropolis has been long in-the-works. I’ve been sharing bits and pieces gradually on Substack, right up to the final chapter, then took some time to do some final edits and get the book ready for publication. If you want to know why I think this project has so much value given our current societal circumstances, I encourage you to read the essay I made on my intentions, published last year:

As of today, I am very excited to announce that the full book is now available physically for most countries around the world. I recommend buying a copy directly from my website if you want to avoid giving your money to the likes of Amazon and other large corporations - use the green button below the image to do just that.

Buy A Copy

So what’s next for me?

I’m very much continuing to write poetry, and increasingly my focus is on sharing poetic insights for live events and in-person spaces. I’ll also be sharing more details very soon on an opportunity to work with me one-on-one to help use poetry to take control of your life narrative, and move through the places where you feel stuck in bringing your soul purpose into the world. Make sure you’re subscribed to emails if you’re not already to be notified when that piece makes its way to you:

Thank you all for your ongoing support. I look forward to sharing more with you soon.

With gratitude,

Tom